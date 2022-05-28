IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

