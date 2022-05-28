IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

