IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.