IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.