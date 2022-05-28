IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $428.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.11 and a 200 day moving average of $500.79. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

