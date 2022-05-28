IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

