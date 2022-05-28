IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.