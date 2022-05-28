IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $323.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $196.68 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

