IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.36 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

