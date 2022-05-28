IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.95 and a 200-day moving average of $305.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $226.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

