Idle Trading Down 6.1% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Idle has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $11,842.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,494 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

