i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of i3 Verticals worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.