Hyve Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,231.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $179,231.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.