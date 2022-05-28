Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $10.04. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,192,268 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
