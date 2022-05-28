Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $10.04. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,192,268 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

