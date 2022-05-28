H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,721. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

