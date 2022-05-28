Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

HEX opened at C$7.08 on Friday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.09.

Get Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF alerts:

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.34 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.