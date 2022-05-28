Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

