Hord (HORD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102,860.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $102,860.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.