Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.