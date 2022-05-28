Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.29.

HCMLY opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

