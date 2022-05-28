Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after acquiring an additional 419,853 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $142.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

