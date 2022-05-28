Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after buying an additional 108,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
