Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after buying an additional 108,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.