Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 201,347 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BIGZ opened at $8.76 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.