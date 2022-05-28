Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

