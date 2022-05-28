Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.