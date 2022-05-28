Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 27,850 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

