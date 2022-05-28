Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

