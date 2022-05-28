Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

