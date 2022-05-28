Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $185,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.06 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.