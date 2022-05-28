Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Markel by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,923,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,403.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,415.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,309.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

