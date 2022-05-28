Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $280.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.05.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

