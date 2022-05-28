Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after acquiring an additional 296,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $335.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.64 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.02. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.79.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

