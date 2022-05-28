Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HILS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.91. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

