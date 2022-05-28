HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.56.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

