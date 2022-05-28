HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Head to Head Survey

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million 1.22 $600,000.00 ($0.37) -21.84 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $1.32 million $0.07 140.02

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -6.04% -4.48% -3.05% HH&L Acquisition N/A 17.91% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sangoma Technologies and HH&L Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.09%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

