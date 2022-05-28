Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

