Hertz Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,588.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $631,666.59 and $2,588.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.02218670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00507640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars.

