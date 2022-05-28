Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

