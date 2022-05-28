Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $42.93 or 0.00148011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,202 coins and its circulating supply is 676,982 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.