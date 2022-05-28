Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.52. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 485,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,912. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

