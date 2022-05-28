Hamster 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,114.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $160,114.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.01323050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00508147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

