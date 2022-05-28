Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $627,337.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.27 or 0.05755081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00510705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008939 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

