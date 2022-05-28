GYEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $173,130.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $173,130.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.