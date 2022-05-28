Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.