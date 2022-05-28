Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $$63.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
