GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,395 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

