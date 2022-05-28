GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 33,966 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 798.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

