GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

NYSE KR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.