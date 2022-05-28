GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

