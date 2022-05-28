GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $750,000 in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.65 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $777.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.